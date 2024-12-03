Kinnow exports fall 50% over five years

KARACHI: Pakistan’s kinnow export faces a steep decline due to climate change, outdated varieties, and production challenges.

Over the last five years, kinnow exports have halved, dropping to just 250,000 tonnes. This dramatic fall is attributed to the combined effects of smog, fog, and changing weather patterns, with further declines expected.

The All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) has set a target of 250,000 tonnes for the current season, a reduction of 50,000 tonnes from last year and half the volume exported five years ago.

PFVA Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed explained that the kinnow season has been delayed by 15 days, with hot weather and a delayed cold season affecting the fruit’s quality. The prolonged heat and late arrival of winter have not only delayed the harvest but also impacted the sweetness, moisture, and overall quality of the fruit.

This will cause local prices to rise by 10% compared to last season, while exports are also expected to be affected.

Ahmed also highlighted the aging kinnow variety in Pakistan, which has been in use for over 60 years. He noted that no crop variety lasts beyond 25 years and that the current kinnow variety is increasingly vulnerable to disease and adverse weather conditions.

Despite this, no significant research and development (R&D) efforts have been made to introduce new varieties, despite the PFVA’s persistent requests to both the federal and provincial governments for over a decade.

The lack of action on developing new kinnow varieties has led to a dramatic decline in exports. Ahmed warned that if Pakistan does not develop at least three to four new varieties in the next three to four years, kinnow exports could come to a complete halt.

Already, half of the 250 kinnow processing factories in the country have closed due to financial losses, putting the jobs of 300,000 workers and Rs300 billion worth of investment at risk.

The decline in Pakistan’s kinnow exports is further compounded by the loss of key markets, including China and Iran, due to stiff competition and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is expected to restrict access to the Russian market, a key destination for smaller-sized kinnows. Additionally, rising freight charges and extended shipping times to the UK, Canada, and Europe present logistical challenges that have further eroded Pakistan’s competitiveness.

Ahmed stressed that urgent government intervention is needed to support the kinnow industry. He called for a strong focus on developing new varieties, which could extend the export season from the current three months to 6-8 months, thereby ensuring the survival of the industry.

Without such action, Pakistan’s kinnow sector, which has long been a vital source of foreign exchange and employment, is on the brink of collapse.