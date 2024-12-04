Fire incident causes major damage to PIBTL terminal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Limited has reported substantial infrastructure damage following a fire at its terminal during coal cargo discharge. The incident occurred on November 19, 2024, causing significant operational challenges.

According to a report by Mettis Global, PIBTL informed its customers that the fire was due to circumstances beyond its reasonable control. Despite implementing stringent safety measures, the terminal suffered damage to a portion of its infrastructure, impacting its ability to discharge cargo temporarily.

“Inquiries are being conducted by appointed surveyors to determine the exact cause of the fire,” the company stated in its notice. PIBTL emphasized that the incident occurred without any fault on its part and assured customers of its commitment to resolving the issue promptly.

The company acknowledged that the disruption might cause delays in cargo discharge and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to its customers. Efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage and expedite repairs to restore normal operations.

This unfortunate incident highlights the challenges faced by port operators in maintaining uninterrupted operations under unforeseen circumstances.