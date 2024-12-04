Sign inSubscribe
Google Cloud partners with Air France-KLM to deploy AI for data analysis

By Monitoring Desk

Google Cloud announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with Air France-KLM to deploy generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to manage the airline group’s data.

According to Google Cloud, the airline group’s 551 operating aircraft, 93 million passengers carried in 2023, and its commercial and cargo flights generate substantial data. This data will be utilized by Google Cloud’s AI solution to analyze passenger preferences and travel patterns, as well as predict aircraft maintenance.

Google Cloud emphasized that Air France-KLM will retain full ownership and control of its data.

“The group will gain a deeper understanding of passenger preferences, travel patterns, and behaviors to offer tailored travel options and services, and be able to enhance flight, airport, and business operations, with the time needed for data analysis in predictive plane maintenance already dropping from hours to minutes,” Google Cloud said.

“Airlines generate massive amounts of data, much of which can be incredibly valuable in helping drive operational insights, build better customer experiences,” said Matt Renner, President, Global Revenue at Google Cloud.

