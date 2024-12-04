Petroleum sales surge 15% in November, led by PSO’s 12% offtake

Pakistan’s petroleum product sales rose by 15% to 1.58 million tonnes in November FY25, marking a 25-month high compared to 1.37 million tonnes in the same month last year.

Petrol sales grew by 17% YoY to 0.67 million tonnes, while HSD sales saw a 21% increase YoY, reaching 0.79 million tonnes.

However, furnace oil (FO) sales fell sharply by 55% YoY to 0.04 million tonnes, due to reduced demand for FO in power generation.

The increase in sales is attributed to a crackdown on smuggled petroleum products from Iran and a year-on-year (YoY) reduction in petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices by 12% and 15%, respectively.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, total petroleum sales rose by 6%, driven by higher HSD demand during the peak harvesting season and the cessation of smuggled fuel supplies.

While petrol sales remained unchanged from October, HSD sales increased by 15% MoM, and FO dispatches declined by 36%.

In the first five months of FY25, total petroleum product sales rose by 5% YoY to 6.75 million tonnes, up from 6.45 million tonnes during the same period last year. MS (petrol) and HSD sales both increased, while FO sales dropped. Petrol sales reached 3.18 million tonnes, HSD sales stood at 2.89 million tonnes, and FO sales totaled 0.31 million tonnes.

Among listed oil marketing companies (OMCs), Pakistan State Oil (PSO) recorded a 12% YoY increase in total offtake, reaching 0.80 million tonnes in November FY25. MS and HSD sales for PSO rose by 15% and 16%, respectively, while FO sales plunged by 83% YoY.

Shell Pakistan, Attock Petroleum Limited (APL), and HASCOL also reported increases in total offtake, with growths of 12%, 7%, and 6%, respectively, compared to last year. However, PSO and APL saw declines of 4% and 10% YoY in their sales for the first five months of FY25, while Shell and HASCOL recorded increases of 6% and 15%, respectively.

PSO’s market share decreased by 4.3% to 46.2% in the first five months of FY25, compared to 50.5% in FY24. APL’s market share dropped by 1.5%, while Shell and HASCOL saw their shares increase to 7.2% and 3.0%, respectively. The market share of other OMCs grew by 5.4% to 35.1% during the same period.

The rise in sales of MS and HSD contributed to a 19% YoY and 7% MoM increase in Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) collection, which reached Rs110 billion in November FY25. PDL collection for the first five months of FY25 totaled Rs464 billion, up 16% YoY.