China sanctions 13 U.S. firms involved in $385 mn Taiwan arms deal

China views Taiwan as its territory and opposes international interactions with its leaders

By Monitoring Desk

China announced on Thursday that it will impose sanctions on 13 U.S. military firms in response to the U.S. sale of arms to Taiwan and Taiwan’s president transiting through U.S. territory.

The move comes after the U.S. authorized a $385-million sale of spare parts and support for F-16 jets and radars to Taiwan, which Beijing claims undermines its sovereignty and territorial integrity. China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory and its President Lai Ching-te as a separatist, opposes any international interactions involving the island’s leaders.

The sanctioned companies include Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc, BRINC Drones Inc, and Shield AI Inc, along with others such as Rapid Flight LLC, Red Six Solutions, SYNEXXUS Inc, Firestorm Labs Inc, Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc, HavocAI, Neros Technologies, Cyberlux Corporation, Domo Tactical Communications, and Group W.

China’s foreign ministry also announced the freezing of assets in China belonging to six executives from five companies, including Raytheon, BAE Systems, and United Technologies, and banning their entry into the country. Chinese organizations and individuals are prohibited from conducting business with the sanctioned firms and individuals.

