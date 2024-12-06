Punjab cabinet approves salary hike for MPAs, special assistants, and advisors

The Punjab cabinet has approved a significant increase in the salaries of parliamentarians, with the proposal now set to be presented to the provincial assembly for final approval.

According to media reports, the decision was unanimously approved as an ex-agenda item during the cabinet’s recent meeting.

Under the proposed legislation, the monthly salary of Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) will increase to Rs500,000.

The speaker of the Punjab Assembly will receive Rs1 million, while the deputy speaker’s salary will rise to Rs800,000.

Salaries for other key positions have also been revised in the bill. Special assistants and advisors will earn Rs700,000, parliamentary secretaries Rs600,000, and provincial ministers Rs1 million.

Once the Punjab Assembly passes the bill, an official notification will be issued to implement the revised salaries.