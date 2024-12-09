Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Workers’ remittances increase by 33.6% to $14.8 bln in 5 months

By APP
ISLAMABAD: The workers’ remittances increased by 33.6 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, according to latest data of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released on Monday.
The remittances reached to US$ 14.8 billion during July-November 2024-25 as against the remittances of US$ 11.1 billion received during July-November 2023-24.
On year-on-year basis, workers’ remittances during November 2024 recorded an inflow of US$ 2.9 billion, posting an increase of 29.1 percent as compared to same month of last year.
Remittances inflows during November, 2024 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($729.2 million), United Arab Emirates ($619.4 million), United Kingdom ($409.9 million) and United States of America ($288.2 million).
APP
APP

