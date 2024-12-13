Sign inSubscribe
NADRA updates B-Form fees for December 2024

Standard fee remains Rs 50, expedited service set at Rs 500

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has revised the fee structure for the Child Registration Certificate (CRC), commonly referred to as the B-form, which is essential for registering minors in Pakistan’s national database.

The standard fee for obtaining a B-form remains unchanged at Rs 50, while an expedited service option is now available for Rs 500. This initiative aims to simplify the registration process and ensure timely recognition of children in the national records.

To apply for a B-form, parents must provide a computerized birth certificate issued by the relevant Union Council. At least one parent is required to hold a valid National Identity Card (NIC) or National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

In cases where only one parent is present, additional verification from a Gazetted Officer or a public representative, such as an MNA, MPA, or municipal official, is required.

For children aged 10 and above, a photograph and fingerprints are mandatory for registration. NADRA strongly advises parents to register their children within three months of birth to ensure timely inclusion in the national database.

The updated fee structure and streamlined process are part of NADRA’s ongoing efforts to make child registration more efficient and accessible for families across the country.

News Desk
News Desk

