Rana Tanveer denies reports of sugar price increase

By APP
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday categorically denied reports of an increase in sugar prices, assuring that there has been no rise across the country.
He confirmed that there is no shortage of sugar in the market and its price remains stable, said a news release.
Tanveer said that sugar is currently available at Rs 130 per kilogram in retail markets and between Rs 124 to Rs 125 in wholesale markets.
The minister emphasized that, under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, sugar prices are being closely monitored to ensure affordability for the public.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to taking all necessary measures to maintain price stability and prevent any unwarranted fluctuations in the market.
The government remains dedicated to ensuring the availability of essential commodities at reasonable prices. It continues to take proactive steps to safeguard public welfare and address any challenges in the market.
