Automobile

Car sales jump 49.66% to 38,534 units during Jul-Nov 2024

Data shows that 38,534 cars were sold during July-November 2024-25, up from 25,746 units in the corresponding months of 2023-24

By Talha Farooqi

ISLAMABAD: Car sales during the first five months of the financial year 2024-25 increased by 49.66 percent compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The data shows that 38,534 cars were sold during July-November 2024-25, up from 25,746 units in the corresponding months of 2023-24.

Honda Civic and City recorded sales of 5,434 units during this period, compared to 3,151 units in the same months last year. Toyota Corolla and Yaris saw a sales increase of 79.40 percent, rising from 4,725 units to 8,477 units this year.

Suzuki Swift’s sales rose by 57.45 percent, increasing from 1,852 units last year to 2,916 units in the current financial year.

Meanwhile, sales of Suzuki Cultus declined to 808 units from 1,611 units, and Suzuki WagonR sales dropped to 939 units compared to 1,420 units in the same months last year.

Suzuki Alto sales increased by 36.90 percent, rising from 11,306 units to 15,479 units, while Suzuki Bolan sales surged to 2,896 units, up from 853 units during the same period last year.

Ministry of Economic Affairs refutes cancellation of $500 million WB loan
Pakistan and China plan new corridors under CPEC's second phase
Talha Farooqi
