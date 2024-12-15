FCCI to sensitize departments for operation of big planes from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will sensitize departments concerned to start an operation of big planes from Faisalabad International Airport while a monthly coordination meeting would also be ensured to resolve issues faced by air travellers from Faisalabad.

Addressing a meeting of the FCCI Standing Committee on International Tourism, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Rehan Naseem Bharara, said that PIA had a legacy of excellence and was considered as one of the founding airlines of the world.

He said that PIA and FCCI must collaborate to restore the lost glory of the national flag carrier.

He particularly appreciated the efforts of former President FCCI Mian Javed Iqbal who played a key role in starting direct international flights from Faisalabad. He stressed the need for punctuality in air operation and said that timings for different flights from Faisalabad must be fixed in consultation with the business community.

Shahid Hussain, District Manager PIA, said that with a total 17 operational planes, PIA was managing three domestics in addition to international flights for Jeddah, Medinah, Dubai and Muscat.

He said that 70% international passengers used this route when Faisalabad had two daily flights for Karachi.

He said that mobile technology also had a negative impact on frequent travels as people prefer to attend important meetings through zoom.

Nadeem Iqbal, Convenor Standing Committee, welcomed the participants and said that currently three weekly flights are getting reasonable passenger load. He appreciated cooperation between PIA and FCCI and said that it should continue in future to further facilitate the business community.

The meeting was also attended by Irfan Mehmood, Sajid Maqbool, Shahid Habib, M. Shahid, Muhammad Jameel Kasana, Madam Hijra Tabassum and Hamid Jilani. Later, President Rehan Naseem Bharara presented an FCCI shield to District Manager PIA Shahid Hussain.