China’s Instagram-like Xiaohongshu expands e-commerce with over 300 million users

Xiaohongshu (shau.hong.shoo), known as “Little Red Book,” is leveraging its Instagram-like platform to expand its e-commerce presence, targeting urban Chinese women through influencer-driven sales.

With over 300 million users and a valuation of $17 billion after its July funding round, the platform combines social media with curated shopping experiences, making it a unique player in China’s competitive e-commerce landscape.

The platform allows users to share photos, videos, and text documenting their lifestyles, resembling Instagram’s format. Recently, it has become a go-to search engine for young women seeking recommendations for travel, skincare, and dining.

Its e-commerce strategy involves partnering with luxury brands such as L’Oreal and Coach, who utilize both storefronts and influencer livestreams to engage consumers.

Unlike competitors Alibaba’s Tmall and ByteDance’s Douyin, Xiaohongshu focuses on a softer sales approach, relying on influencers to showcase a mix of luxury and everyday items during livestreams. The platform integrated purchasing features into its livestreams in 2022, blending content and commerce seamlessly.

Luxury brands see it as not just a promotional tool but a direct sales channel, reflecting a shift in digital retail toward personalized and interactive shopping.

Supported by investors like Hongshan, Hillhouse, and Citic Capital, Xiaohongshu is hiring talent from competitors to strengthen its position. Experts predict its gross merchandise value (GMV) could surpass $100 billion as it captures a niche market with its social commerce model.

This positions Xiaohongshu to compete with dominant platforms like Tmall and JD.com by redefining the shopping experience for specific consumer segments.