Govt reduces diesel prices while petrol prices remains unchanged for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced revised fuel prices for the upcoming fortnight, leaving the price of petrol unchanged while reducing the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs3.05 per litre.

According to a notification from the Finance Division, petrol will continue to be sold at Rs252.10 per litre, while HSD will now cost Rs255.38 per litre for the next 15 days.

In addition, the price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs3.32 per litre, bringing it to Rs161.66 per litre, while light diesel oil (LDO) now costs Rs148.95 per litre after a cut of Rs2.78.

These changes will take effect from December 16, 2024.

Previously, market speculation suggested that HSD, kerosene oil, and LDO could see a reduction of up to Rs3.97 per litre, while petrol might rise slightly by 81 paise per litre.

In the last fortnightly review, the government had raised petrol prices by Rs3.72, setting the rate at Rs252.10 per litre. HSD prices were also increased by Rs3.29, bringing them to Rs258.43 per litre.