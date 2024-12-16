Govt to send medical professionals to Saudi Arabia, construction workers to Bahrain

Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), a department under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), announced plans to send Pakistani medical professionals to Saudi Arabia and export skilled and unskilled manpower to Bahrain for the construction sector.

An official source told APP that the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) is collecting documents from interested candidates across the country until December 18, 2024. Interested candidates can apply for positions such as Laboratory Manager, requiring a BSc in Engineering, B-Tech, Graduation, or DAE Civil, along with a minimum of 15 years of experience, including 5 years of relevant experience.

The source added that the OEC is already exporting a skilled workforce to around 40 countries globally.

Additionally, the OEC has announced plans to export medical professionals to Saudi Arabia.

According to official sources, medical professionals who meet the prescribed qualifications and experience are eligible to apply. Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine (MBBS) or equivalent from an accredited institution (essential), have completed the HIMAA, ICD-10-AM/ACHI/ACS Introductory Course (essential), and possess a minimum of 4 years of position-related experience or experience as a processor/auditor of insurance claims in a similar health institution or insurance company (essential).

Candidates must be under 50 years of age, and both male and female applicants are eligible to apply. Interested applicants can submit their applications via the OEC’s website.