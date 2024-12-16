LPG price rises by Rs10 per kg in Karachi, fueling consumer concerns

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Karachi has surged by Rs10 per kilogram, reaching Rs290 per kg, adding to the financial burden on consumers.

According to reports, LPG is now being sold at Rs36 per kg above the official rate set by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which fixed the price at Rs254 per kg.

Shopkeepers attribute the price hike to increases imposed by marketing companies, while citizens criticize profiteers and the government for failing to control inflation.

Residents lamented that after the rise in prices of chicken and vegetables, LPG has also become unaffordable, further squeezing their already stretched household budgets. They expressed concerns that essential commodities are slipping out of reach, leaving the underprivileged deprived of basic necessities.