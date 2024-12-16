PIA cuts international ticket prices, announces resumption of direct flights to Paris

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a reduction in international ticket prices following the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) approval of a waiver on Federal Excise Duty (FED) for international flights.

Alongside this development, PIA has confirmed it will resume direct flights to Paris in January 2025, a move expected to enhance business, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

State-run news agency APP reported, citing sources in PIA, that the FED waiver, granted at the request of the government, is set to bring significant savings for passengers. Travelers flying to the USA could save up to Rs350,000, while those heading to Africa and the Middle East might see ticket prices drop by up to Rs105,000.

Similarly, flights to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Far East may offer savings of up to Rs210,000.

The waiver applies only to international flights, with domestic air travel still subject to the duty, according to PIA officials.

The 2024 federal budget had previously imposed an additional Rs56 billion in FED on air travel, which this measure partially offsets. In addition, the IMF has also approved an 18% sales tax exemption for the purchase or lease of new aircraft, providing further relief to the aviation sector.

Meanwhile, PIA is set to resume direct flights to Paris after a hiatus, with the first flight scheduled for January 2025.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, recently met with PIA’s marketing representatives to discuss preparations for the launch of the service.

“Direct flights between Pakistan and France will facilitate travel and contribute towards enhancing business, tourism, family visits, and people-to-people contacts,” a press release issued on Sunday stated. This development is part of PIA’s efforts to strengthen its international operations and promote connectivity.