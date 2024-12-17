Chinese companies bring advanced solar technology and expertise to Pakistan: Report

ISLAMABAD: As 2024 draws to a close, China and Pakistan continue to enhance a successful partnership aiming to enhance Pakistan’s renewable energy capacity.

The two countries have been collaborating on several solar power projects, primarily under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the outgoing year, China and Pakistan have fostered collaborations between public and private sectors to fund and develop renewable energy projects.

China has actively invested in solar power projects in Pakistan, contributing to the development of large-scale solar parks like the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalpur, which now provides electricity to 200,000 households.

Through this project, the Chinese company has brought advanced solar technology and expertise to Pakistan, helping the efficiency and capacity of solar power installations.

Commenting on another successful year for the solar power plant in Pakistan, Xu Hongchang, Deputy Plant Manager at Zonergy Corporation Pakistan, highlighted that 2024 was a transformative year for the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Plant as they had the privilege of witnessing and contributing to significant advancements in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector.

In an interview with Gwadar Pro, he said “throughout the year, we collaborated with a team of dedicated professionals to oversee plant operations, optimize performance, and ensure the smooth generation of solar power.

Our 300 MW facility served as a model of efficiency, producing clean electricity to power thousands of households and reducing the country’s reliance on fossil fuels.”

Xu noted that one of the year’s highlights was the successful implementation of advanced monitoring systems, significantly enhancing the plant’s energy output.

By integrating cutting-edge predictive maintenance technologies, they minimized downtime and set new benchmarks for operational excellence.

He said their team conducted yearly testing of the solar power station to ensure compliance with performance benchmarks and identify areas needing improvement.

The fault rectification process was streamlined through the implementation of a centralized fault reporting system, which facilitated faster issue resolution by categorizing faults and assigning them to specialized teams.

By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and adopting best practices, they ensured that the plant maintained its status as a benchmark for efficiency in the region.