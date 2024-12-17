Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Cut in interest rate by 2pc will help boost investment in country

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the central bank’s announcement of cut in the interest rate by 2% to 13% will help boost investment in the country and stimulate the economic growth.

“Taking advantage of the good news on economic front, we should first promote domestic investment, as a result the foreign investment will automatically come to the country,” the prime minister said while chairing a cabinet meeting here.

The meeting began with the recitation of Fateha for the eternal peace of Siddiq-ul-Farooq and a policeman who was martyred in Karak during a terrorist attack on polio workers’ team.

Addressing the persistent challenge of polio eradication, the prime minister regretted that while the polio virus had been nearly eradicated worldwide, Pakistan still faced obstacles in becoming a polio-free country.

He stressed the need to overcome these challenges and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating the disease.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of Pakistani lives in the recent boat capsizing incident near Greece.

Welcoming the recent positive indicators, the prime minister noted that the policy rate had been reduced by 2% to 13%, which would provide relief to businesses and investors. He described this as a “welcoming sign” for the economy, expressing optimism that it would encourage investment and stimulate growth.

He further highlighted that the inflation rate had dropped to its lowest level since 2018, a significant development for the economy.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of promoting local investment and announced that the government had completed a home-grown economic plan, which will be formally unveiled in a special event soon.

Previous article
Sahiwal Power Plant to generate over 9 billion kWh electricity per annum
Next article
DISCOs seek 63paisa/unit cut in power price under FPA of November 2024
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Japan provides grant aid worth $28.58 mln for health, flood management...

ISLAMABAD: The government of Japan has announced grant aid worth 1.503 billion Japanese Yen (approximately USD 9.91 million) for the Recovery of Maternal and...

TikTok’s final attempt seeks Supreme Court intervention on U.S. ban

Congo files criminal complaints against Apple in Europe over conflict minerals

Insight: Adani deal under bribery scrutiny was approved against officials’ advice

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.