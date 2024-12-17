Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

Govt to absorb Rs800bn PIA liabilities for privatisation, says aviation minister 

UK audit team to arrive next month to pave way for resumption of PIA flights

By Monitoring Desk

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the government will have to take on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) liabilities worth Rs800 billion to facilitate its privatisation, Business Recorder reported.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the non-operation of private airlines on mandatory and secondary routes within the country, he said that private airlines have submitted requests to operate on various domestic routes.

Regarding a question on the privatisation of the national flag carrier, the minister stated that PIA’s total liabilities stand at Rs800 billion.

He attributed PIA’s financial struggles to a controversial statement made by former Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan during the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, adding that the statement led to bans on PIA flights by several countries, including the United States and the UK.

The aviation minister noted that PIA’s flights to the United Kingdom would resume soon, as a UK audit team is expected to arrive in January to assess the airline’s eligibility. He added that PIA’s flights to European Union countries have already been restored following the government’s sustained efforts.

Highlighting the airline’s operational capacity, Asif said PIA currently owns 15 aircraft but lacks smaller planes needed for flying on primary and secondary domestic routes.

PIA recently announced that it would resume flights to Europe following the European Union’s decision to lift a four-year ban. The first flight from Islamabad to Paris is expected to depart on January 10, with two weekly flights initially scheduled for Fridays and Sundays. The airline hopes to gradually increase the frequency of these services.

However, the national flag carrier is grappling with significant operational setbacks as a shortage of critical spare parts continues to affect its fleet. Currently, 17 of its 34 aircraft are grounded, disrupting the airline’s operations and leading to mounting financial losses.

The Boeing 777 fleet has been hit particularly hard, with 7 out of 12 aircraft unable to fly. Additionally, 7 of the 17 Airbus A320 planes are also non-operational. The smaller ATR aircraft are not immune either, with only 2 of the 5 planes in service.

Previous article
Govt to form National Digital Commission to boost digital infrastructure
Next article
Rs200 prize bond draw winners announced
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.