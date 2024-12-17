Sign inSubscribe
Sahiwal Power Plant to generate over 9 billion kWh electricity per annum

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Sahiwal Power Plant equipped with 2×660 megawatts (MWs) supercritical coal-fired steam generators operating at around 570°C, has capacity to generate over 9 billion kWh electricity per annum.

The supercritical technology, operates at higher temperatures and pressures compared to conventional coal-fired plants, increases efficiency, resulting in reduced coal consumption and lower greenhouse gas emissions per unit of electricity generated, said a press release.

The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art environmental protection equipment, including Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems to minimize sulfur dioxide emissions, Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) to capture fine particulate matter and Low-NOx Burners to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions. The plant has also implemented measures to minimize dust and particulate pollution during coal handling and storage.

The Sahiwal Coal Power Plant has significantly contributed to Pakistan’s economy and created numerous employment opportunities. This project has not only helped address the country’s energy shortages but has also opened doors to economic growth in various sectors.

INP
INP

