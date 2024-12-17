Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Trump to meet Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, source says

By Reuters

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos on Tuesday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Sarandos has traditionally backed Democratic Party candidates, making donations to support President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to researcher OpenSecrets.

Since Trump’s election win in November, several business leaders have sought to build a positive relationship with him.

Sarandos did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The meeting was reported earlier on Monday by CNN reporter Alayna Treene on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trump said last week that he plans to meet with Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos this week.

Previous article
Pakistan records highest monthly surplus in a decade at $729 Million in November
Next article
China resident sentenced for stealing Tesla trade secrets
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Meta settles with Australia’s privacy watchdog for A$50 million

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner alleges that personal data of 311,127 Australian Facebook users is exposed to the risk of being disclosed to Cambridge Analytica

Oil dips on demand concerns, focus on Fed meeting

China resident sentenced for stealing Tesla trade secrets

Pakistan records highest monthly surplus in a decade at $729 Million in November

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.