Govt notifies high-level committee to monitor sugar stocks, exports

Findings to be submitted within two weeks for evidence-based policy decisions

By News Desk

The government has officially notified the high-level committee constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to develop a robust system for monitoring and reporting sugar stocks to ensure timely decisions on exports.

Chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, the committee includes federal ministers, top officials, and leading economic experts, including Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), according to a press release issued here.

The committee is tasked with analyzing sugar production, consumption, and stock data, identifying discrepancies, and proposing an efficient framework for evidence-based decision-making.

Dr. Suleri, a distinguished economist known for his work on sustainable development and economic policy, brings valuable expertise to the committee’s deliberations.

The committee is expected to present its findings to the Prime Minister within two weeks to facilitate effective policy decisions aimed at safeguarding consumer interests, stabilizing the market, and promoting economic efficiency.

