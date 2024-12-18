Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt targets 2025 as 5G year, aims for 100 Mbps broadband speed, 60% FTTS coverage

Plans include faster broadband speeds and expanded fibre infrastructure

By Monitoring Desk

The government has declared 2025 as the year of 5G and unveiled an ambitious plan targeting an average broadband speed of 50-100 Mbps and increasing Fibre-To-The-Site (FTTS) coverage to 60%.

According to a news report, this was outlined in the outcome statement presented by Amer Shahzad, Director General (DG) Licensing at the National Broadband Network Forum 2024, organized by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with Huawei.

Shahzad highlighted that the government plans to conduct a 5G spectrum auction in April 2025, describing it as a significant milestone for the country’s digital future. He also shared that fixed broadband (FBB) penetration, currently below 2 percent, is targeted to rise to 20 percent within five years.

Shahzad noted that the average broadband speed stands at 15 Mbps but is planned to reach 50-100 Mbps. Similarly, FTTS coverage, which is currently 20 percent, is set to expand to 60 percent under the government’s roadmap.

He emphasized the importance of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) infrastructure in bridging the digital divide and supporting 5G networks. To meet the growing demand for OFC, the government has initiated the National Fiberization Plan to increase FTTS penetration and enhance OFC deployment.

As part of the plan, Shahzad proposed deploying 1 Gbps connectivity in Islamabad as a pilot project with a vision for nationwide expansion. The government also aims to expand the fibre network footprint to 0.5 million kilometers, up from the current 200,000 kilometers.

The PTA’s annual report further highlighted significant progress in expanding telecom coverage nationwide, improving accessibility and connectivity for millions.

Previous article
Only 200,000 out of 67 million salaried individuals paying correct taxes: FBR chairman
Next article
FDI rises 31% to $1.1bn in five months, China leads with highest investment 
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan to join Singapore Convention to enhance cross-border trade, dispute resolution...

Convention facilitates the recognition and enforcement of international mediated settlement agreements across borders

PTA resumes issuance of Class Licenses for data services

Govt notifies high-level committee to monitor sugar stocks, exports

OGRA recommends gas price hikes for SNGPL, SSGC

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.