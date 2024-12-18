Govt targets 2025 as 5G year, aims for 100 Mbps broadband speed, 60% FTTS coverage

The government has declared 2025 as the year of 5G and unveiled an ambitious plan targeting an average broadband speed of 50-100 Mbps and increasing Fibre-To-The-Site (FTTS) coverage to 60%.

According to a news report, this was outlined in the outcome statement presented by Amer Shahzad, Director General (DG) Licensing at the National Broadband Network Forum 2024, organized by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with Huawei.

Shahzad highlighted that the government plans to conduct a 5G spectrum auction in April 2025, describing it as a significant milestone for the country’s digital future. He also shared that fixed broadband (FBB) penetration, currently below 2 percent, is targeted to rise to 20 percent within five years.

Shahzad noted that the average broadband speed stands at 15 Mbps but is planned to reach 50-100 Mbps. Similarly, FTTS coverage, which is currently 20 percent, is set to expand to 60 percent under the government’s roadmap.

He emphasized the importance of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) infrastructure in bridging the digital divide and supporting 5G networks. To meet the growing demand for OFC, the government has initiated the National Fiberization Plan to increase FTTS penetration and enhance OFC deployment.

As part of the plan, Shahzad proposed deploying 1 Gbps connectivity in Islamabad as a pilot project with a vision for nationwide expansion. The government also aims to expand the fibre network footprint to 0.5 million kilometers, up from the current 200,000 kilometers.

The PTA’s annual report further highlighted significant progress in expanding telecom coverage nationwide, improving accessibility and connectivity for millions.