Pakistanto join Singapore Convention to enhance cross-border trade, dispute resolution mechanisms

Convention facilitates the recognition and enforcement of international mediated settlement agreements across borders

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Cabinet approved Pakistan’s accession to the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation, known as the Singapore Convention on Mediation.

According to a media report, this move aims to enhance Pakistan’s international dispute resolution mechanisms and strengthen its legal framework to support cross-border trade and investment.

Adopted on December 20, 2018, the Singapore Convention was opened for signature on August 7, 2019, in Singapore and later at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. It came into effect on September 12, 2020, after ratification by three countries, including Qatar.

The Convention facilitates the recognition and enforcement of internationally mediated settlement agreements (iMSAs) across borders, reducing the need for lengthy court proceedings.

To date, 57 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Iran, Qatar, the United States, and China, have signed the Convention. Fourteen countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, and Japan, have ratified it, highlighting its growing significance in international trade law.

PTA resumes issuance of Class Licenses for data services
Monitoring Desk



