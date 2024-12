A subsidiary of Polish e-commerce platform Allegro on Monday filed a lawsuit against Google-owner Alphabet, Google Ireland, and Google LLC, seeking 2.33 billion zlotys ($568 million) in damages, citing allegations of anti-competitive practices, Allegro said in a statement.

The unit, Ceneo, is demanding compensation for losses it says it has suffered due to Google’s practices of preferring its own price comparison service in browser results, which hurt its business activity.