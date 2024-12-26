Pakistan Railways to launch high-speed express train between Lahore and Karachi

Pakistan Railways is planning to introduce a high-speed express train between Lahore and Karachi, modeled after the Green Line Express that connects Islamabad and Karachi via Lahore.

“The primary goal of this new train service is to offer passengers advanced amenities and an improved travel experience,” an official from the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Teams from relevant departments are currently preparing for the launch of this modern train, which is expected to commence operations by the end of January next year. The official noted that Pakistan Railways is leveraging new technology to locally produce train coaches, reducing reliance on imports.

Efforts are also underway to improve food quality and cleanliness on trains to provide passengers with a comfortable and hygienic travel environment.

The Green Line Express, inaugurated in 2015 by the then Prime Minister at Islamabad’s Margalla Railway Station, takes approximately 20 hours to travel between Islamabad and Karachi Cantonment Station. It makes stops at key locations, including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Sukkur/Rohri, Hyderabad, and Drigh Road.

The official highlighted that the Green Line Express offers various classes, including AC, AC parlour, and Economy Class, along with a modern dining car that provides quality services. The planned Lahore-Karachi express aims to replicate these features while enhancing passenger satisfaction.