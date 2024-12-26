Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSO signs SPA with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR for petroleum product supply

Agreement marks a significant step in strengthening energy ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO), the country’s largest fuel marketing company, has announced the approval and execution of a Sale Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). The agreement aims to bolster the supply of petroleum products in Pakistan, reflecting deepening energy cooperation between the two nations.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, PSO revealed that its Board of Management (BoM) approved the agreement following approvals from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the Federal Cabinet.

The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), in a letter dated December 3, 2024, informed PSO of these endorsements and instructed the company to expedite the signing process. “The signed agreement has been received from SOCAR on December 24, 2024,” stated the PSO notice.

The agreement’s execution is set to proceed shortly, with the SPA enabling the supply of petroleum products from SOCAR to PSO. This development makes PSO the second Pakistani entity, after Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), to establish an import arrangement with the Azerbaijani energy giant.

Last year, PLL and SOCAR signed a framework agreement for LNG imports, offering a reliable monthly supply contingent on Pakistan’s demand and commercial viability. Pakistan currently meets the majority of its LNG needs through long-term contracts with Qatar, while spot cargo purchases address shortfalls.

The SPA between PSO and SOCAR underscores Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to diversify its energy partnerships and ensure a consistent supply of petroleum products to meet domestic demand.

Previous article
SECP ceases guarantee-business of Crescent Star Insurance
Next article
Top 5% earners owe Rs 1.6 trillion in unpaid taxes, reveals FBR
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.