PM directs uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers during winter

Reforms ordered to resolve gas supply issues; officials report shorter load-shedding durations and active complaint resolution systems

By APP

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday took notice of complaints from domestic consumers about a shortage of gas supply and directed authorities to ensure uninterrupted provision of gas during the winter season.

Chairing a meeting to review the nationwide gas supply situation, the prime minister emphasized the need for systemic reforms to address the issue permanently. “Providing gas to domestic consumers is the government’s top priority,” he said.

During the briefing, officials informed the meeting that surplus RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) in the system has resulted in improved gas load management compared to the previous year. It was noted that gas load-shedding durations this year were shorter than last year.

Gas is being supplied to domestic consumers from 5 AM to 10 PM daily, while sufficient gas is also being allocated to the power sector based on its demand, the meeting was told.

It was further highlighted that online complaint dashboards managed by SNGPL and SSGC were operational, with a resolution rate of 93% for SNGPL and 79% for SSGC. Additionally, all gas fields in the country are currently active.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahmad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ihsan Afzal, and other senior government officials.

