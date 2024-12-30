New Gwadar International Airport to launch flights to Muscat from January 10

The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), a flagship project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is set to commence international operations with flights to Muscat starting January 10, 2025.

This development signifies a transformative step for Gwadar, enhancing its position as a regional transit hub.

During a high-level review meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described NGIA as a “shining example of China-Pakistan friendship.”

He emphasized that the airport’s operationalization would stimulate economic growth, create job opportunities, and strengthen regional connectivity.

Spanning the largest area among Pakistan’s airports, NGIA is designed to handle A380 aircraft and manage up to 400,000 passengers annually.

It also features state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure to support cargo operations, with land allocated for warehouses, courier services, and cold storage facilities.

The government has prioritized enhancing connectivity to the airport, completing the first phase of the East-Bay Expressway, which links NGIA to Gwadar port and other key locations.

Feasibility studies for the second phase are underway to further streamline access.

The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) has issued an Aerodrome Certificate to NGIA, while agencies such as the Airport Security Force, Pakistan Customs, and Federal Investigation Agency have deployed personnel to ensure seamless operations.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plans to increase its Karachi-Gwadar flights to three times a week.

Discussions with private airlines from Pakistan, China, Oman, and the UAE are also ongoing to expand domestic and international routes from the airport.

Built with $246 million in Chinese assistance, NGIA reflects the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China. It is expected to attract significant investments, bolster trade relations, and position Gwadar as a critical node in regional and global trade networks.