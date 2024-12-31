CCP imposes Rs 275 million in penalties collectively in 2024

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) imposed penalties totalling Rs 275 million in 2024. The fines targeted companies involved in cartellisation, collusion, and deceptive marketing across sectors such as paint manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, dairy products, and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). This action highlights the CCP’s commitment to fostering fair competition in Pakistan’s markets.

During the year, the CCP issued 32 showcase notices to companies in sectors including fertiliser, real estate, education, power distribution, and FMCG, citing potential violations of the Competition Act related to cartel activities and deceptive practices. It also initiated seven fresh inquiries into industries such as transportation, telecommunications, construction, and FMCG for suspected collusion and cartelisation under sections 3 and 4 of the CCP Act. Investigations into FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and services sectors revealed breaches of section 10 for deceptive marketing practices.

The CCP achieved a record recovery of approximately Rs100 million in penalties from violators through court judgments. It also concluded 11 inquiries into cartelization in sectors like wheat flour, public procurement, energy, civil aviation, and steel, along with four deceptive marketing cases involving FMCG, construction, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles.

In 2024, the CCP approved 64 merger applications and granted 56 exemptions, mainly in FMCG, LNG, power, real estate, telecom, textiles, and renewable energy sectors. It also issued a policy note recommending regulatory amendments by the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to mandate manufacturing and expiry dates on cement bags.

The CCP’s newly operationalized Market Intelligence Unit (MIU) further strengthened its enforcement capabilities. Using advanced data collection and analytical tools, the MIU identified over 125 instances of market manipulation. This initiative promises to enhance the Commission’s ability to combat anti-competitive behavior and foster a more transparent and competitive marketplace in Pakistan.