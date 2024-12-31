Sign inSubscribe
UBL arranges $300mn short-term loan for Pakistan

Financing supports IMF commitments and economic revival efforts

By News Desk

United Bank Limited (UBL), through its UAE and Bahrain branches, has successfully arranged and financed a $300 million short-term loan for the government of Pakistan.

According to UBL, the transaction aligns with Pakistan’s external financing commitments under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and reinforces its economic stabilisation efforts.

UBL, with international assets exceeding $2.4 billion, boasts one of the largest global footprints among Pakistani banks. The bank highlighted that this financing demonstrates its ability to execute complex, high-value transactions and offer reliable financial solutions both domestically and internationally.

“This initiative underscores UBL’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s economic growth and stability,” the bank stated, adding that it remains a trusted partner in fostering sustainable progress.

UBL reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of service and innovation as Pakistan continues to improve its economic outlook.

