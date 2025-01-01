A strategic partnership between HBL Microfinance Bank and HBL Zarai Services

Karachi: HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB), Pakistan’s leading microfinance bank, and HBL Zarai Services Limited (HZSL), the pioneer agriculture-specialized extension services company in Pakistan, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at empowering farmers through improved access to financial and agricultural support services.

This collaboration underscores a shared vision of fostering sustainable agricultural development and enhancing rural livelihoods.

Under the partnership, HBL MfB, with its extensive expertise in providing tailored financial solutions to smallholder farmers, will establish a presence at HBL Zarai’s Deras, thus offering microfinance products designed to meet their agricultural needs.

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Mr. Amir Khan, President & CEO, HBL Microfinance Bank, remarked, “Our partnership with HZSL is a step forward in strengthening the backbone of Pakistan’s economy — the agriculture sector. As Pakistan’s largest microfinance bank and a leader in agricultural financing, we take pride in supporting rural communities with innovative financial solutions that address their unique challenges. Together with HZSL, we aim to empower farmers by providing them with the resources, knowledge, and tools to make informed decisions, enhance their agricultural practices, and access financial services needed to thrive in an evolving landscape.”

As Pakistan’s leading microfinance bank, HBL MfB has been at the forefront of driving financial inclusion for rural households, particularly for those engaged in agriculture. This partnership allows HBL MfB to extend its outreach through HZSL’s extensive network of Zarai Deras and Zarai Dost outlets.

These locations will serve as key touchpoints for farmers to access HBL MfB’s financial services, fostering a stronger connection between the Bank and the farming community.

“This partnership reflects our vision to provide holistic solutions to the farming community,” said Mr. Amer Aziz, CEO, HZSL. “By combining HZSL’s expertise in agronomic support on both sides of the agriculture production equation with HBL MfB’s financial services, we are creating a platform that addresses the comprehensive needs of farmers, helping them achieve greater productivity, and sell efficiently and to grow sustainably.”

As part of its commitment to fostering the financial inclusion of rural households and purposeful financial utilization, HZSL’s field team will actively encourage potential HBL MfB customers to channel their loan proceeds into value-added services offered by HZSL. These services include the purchase of high-quality agricultural inputs, availing mechanization services, and leveraging actionable agronomic advisory services for improved crop yields and sustainable farming practices.

HZSL will also assist in arranging periodic meetings between farmers and HBL MfB field officers to facilitate direct communication and maintain accurate records of financing programs. Additionally, HZSL will assist farmers in achieving better price discovery for their crops and facilitate efficient crop-offtake arrangements, ensuring timely payments and protecting farmers from exploitation.

Additionally, farmers will also gain direct access to a suite of financial products and services through the Bank’s mobile banking platform, aimed at simplifying transactions, facilitating real-time payments, and providing a seamless financial experience.

This strategic partnership represents a shared commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s agriculture sector. Together, HBL Microfinance Bank and HBL Zarai Services Limited aim to create a brighter and more sustainable future for farmers, equipping them with the tools, resources, and knowledge they need to succeed in an evolving agricultural landscape.