Govt launches 7th Agriculture Census for data-driven policy-making

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday launched the 7th Agriculture Census, focusing on the role of accurate data collection in addressing food security challenges.

He highlighted the importance of reliable statistics for effective policy-making and emphasized the use of digital tools for data gathering.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the minister warned of the implications of Pakistan’s population growth rate, which has increased from 2.4 percent to 2.55 percent. “If this trend continues, an additional 380 million people will be added to the existing population of 240 million by 2047,” he said.

He urged the development of a viable agricultural strategy based on accurate data to address future food security challenges.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need for precise reporting to avoid flawed policies. “That is why the Planning Ministry places great importance on accurate data collection. If there is wrong reporting (in compiling statistics), it will lead to wrong policies,” he said.

He stated that the census could play a pivotal role in transforming the agriculture sector, which is central to the economy.

The minister expressed confidence that the census results would be ready by August and would guide necessary changes in the agriculture sector. He said the data would provide insights into crop patterns, modern machinery use, and livestock statistics, enabling targeted interventions and better resource management.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and thanked the provinces for their support in workforce contributions. For the first time, all agriculture-related data on machinery, livestock, and crops is being integrated into a single census to ensure comprehensive and actionable outcomes.

The census uses advanced technology and a centralized dashboard for data collection and analysis, aiming to improve resource allocation. The minister also unveiled a dashboard for real-time monitoring of census progress and data insights.