National Savings Division unveils 2025 prize bond draw schedule

The National Savings Division has announced the 2025 draw schedule for national and premium prize bonds. The draws will take place across various cities in Pakistan, with designated dates and locations provided for each bond denomination.

For national prize bonds, the draws will be held monthly for denominations of Rs. 1,500, Rs. 750, Rs. 200, and Rs. 100. The schedule begins on January 15, 2025 (Wednesday), with the first draw for Rs. 1,500 in Karachi and second draw of Rs. 100 in Rawalpindi.

Subsequent prize bond draws include:

Rs. 1,500

February 17, 2025 (Monday): Multan

May 15, 2025 (Thursday): Karachi

August 15, 2025 (Friday): Faisalabad

November 17, 2025 (Monday): Rawalpindi

Rs. 750

January 15, 2025 (Monday): Karachi

April 15, 2025 (Tuesday): Peshawar

July 15, 2025 (Tuesday): Rawalpindi

October 15, 2025 (Wednesday): Muzaffarabad

Rs. 200

March 17, 2025 (Monday): Faisalabad

June 16, 2025 (Monday): Quetta

September 15, 2025 (Monday): Multan

December 15, 2025 (Monday): Lahore

Rs. 100

February 17, 2025 (Monday): Rawalpindi

May 15, 2025 (Thursday): Sialkot

August 15, 2025 (Friday): Lahore

November 17, 2025 (Monday): Hyderabad

The premium prize bonds draw schedule for denominations of Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 25,000 has also been finalized. Four draws will take place as follows: