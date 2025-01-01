Sign inSubscribe
National Savings Division unveils 2025 prize bond draw schedule

Schedule begins on January 15, 2025, with the first draw for Rs. 1,500 in Karachi

By News Desk

The National Savings Division has announced the 2025 draw schedule for national and premium prize bonds. The draws will take place across various cities in Pakistan, with designated dates and locations provided for each bond denomination.

For national prize bonds, the draws will be held monthly for denominations of Rs. 1,500, Rs. 750, Rs. 200, and Rs. 100. The schedule begins on January 15, 2025 (Wednesday), with the first draw for Rs. 1,500 in Karachi and second draw of Rs. 100 in Rawalpindi. 

Subsequent prize bond draws include:

Rs. 1,500

  • February 17, 2025 (Monday): Multan 
  • May 15, 2025 (Thursday): Karachi
  • August 15, 2025 (Friday): Faisalabad
  • November 17, 2025 (Monday): Rawalpindi

Rs. 750

  • January 15, 2025 (Monday): Karachi 
  • April 15, 2025 (Tuesday): Peshawar 
  • July 15, 2025 (Tuesday): Rawalpindi
  • October 15, 2025 (Wednesday): Muzaffarabad 

Rs. 200

  • March 17, 2025 (Monday): Faisalabad 
  • June 16, 2025 (Monday): Quetta
  • September 15, 2025 (Monday): Multan
  • December 15, 2025 (Monday): Lahore

Rs. 100

  • February 17, 2025 (Monday): Rawalpindi
  • May 15, 2025 (Thursday): Sialkot
  • August 15, 2025 (Friday): Lahore
  • November 17, 2025 (Monday): Hyderabad 

The premium prize bonds draw schedule for denominations of Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 25,000 has also been finalized. Four draws will take place as follows:

  • Rs. 40,000: March 10 (Quetta), June 10 (Hyderabad), September 10 (Peshawar), and December 10 (Sialkot).
  • Rs. 25,000: March 10 (Muzaffarabad), June 10 (Lahore), September 10 (Karachi), and December 10 (Faisalabad).
