Pakistan achieves IMF’s December tax target despite hurdles: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded Pakistan’s ability to achieve economic stability and meet fiscal targets despite facing persistent political unrest and destabilisation attempts. Addressing a federal cabinet meeting, the premier highlighted significant milestones in resource mobilisation, trade efficiency, and counter-smuggling efforts.

“Protests tried to derail the economy, but we succeeded in improving the financial landscape,” PM Shehbaz said.

The premier noted that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) achieved 97% of its December tax collection target, fulfilling commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He commended the FBR’s leadership for mobilising resources and credited Rs72 billion in collections to Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) measures.

“Despite a substantial gap between targets and collections, the FBR deserves appreciation for its efforts,” he remarked.

PM Shehbaz also praised advancements in trade facilitation, particularly the digitisation of Karachi Port operations. Funded by a $6 million grant from the Bill Gates Foundation, the initiative reduced container processing time by 39%, expediting trade and enhancing transparency.

“This modernisation is a crucial step in making our trade more efficient and transparent,” the premier noted.

Discussing the government’s anti-smuggling measures, the PM credited federal institutions and the military for curbing the illicit movement of sugar and petroleum across borders. This success, he said, allowed Pakistan to export surplus sugar, showcasing effective coordinated governance.

Highlighting the robust remittance inflows, PM Shehbaz revealed that Pakistan received $15 billion in the first five months of the fiscal year. He expressed optimism that remittances could exceed $35 billion by year-end, setting a national record.

Amid economic achievements, the premier expressed grave concerns over the resurgence of terrorism, attributing it to the Afghan government’s release of militants who infiltrated Pakistan.

“Our security forces are making daily sacrifices to combat this threat,” he said, calling for national vigilance and resilience in addressing security challenges.

Reflecting on his government’s tenure, PM Shehbaz underscored its commitment to clean governance, stating, “Nine months of governance have passed, and there has not been a single scandal. The public stands witness to our transparency and integrity.”

He urged all stakeholders to unite for the nation’s prosperity in the new year, emphasising the need for collaboration to sustain Pakistan’s progress amid ongoing challenges.