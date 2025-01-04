ADB, SECP hold workshop to enhance gender diversity in microfinance companies

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organized a two-day Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop aimed at improving gender diversity in Non-Banking Microfinance Companies (NBMFCs).

Representatives from all SECP-regulated NBMFCs participated in the initiative, which prioritized gender inclusivity within organizations and enhanced services tailored to women, who comprise over 70% of the sector’s clientele, according to a press release.

The workshop equipped participants with tools to identify gender biases, implement inclusive policies, and design financial products for women, promoting a customer-focused approach. SECP’s Executive Director, Khalida Habib, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating,

“This workshop is a step forward in promoting gender diversity in Pakistan’s financial ecosystem, equipping companies to address gender-related challenges and contribute to national goals of inclusion and equity.”

ADB’s Deputy Country Director, Asad Aleem, highlighted ADB’s commitment to gender equity, adding, “Gender diversity is vital for sustainable development. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of inclusive financial systems that empower women and drive economic resilience in Pakistan.”

An exclusive session on December 23, 2024, focused on the Consumer Protection Framework for NBMFCs and its alignment with the Women Equality in Finance Policy for NBMFCs, approved by SECP. The session reinforced SECP’s commitment to balancing gender equity with strong consumer safeguards.

The ToT model ensures long-term impact by enabling participants to train colleagues at NBMFCs, amplifying the initiative’s outreach. The collaboration between ADB and SECP underscores their dedication to empowering women and fostering inclusive growth in Pakistan’s financial sector.