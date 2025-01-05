Sign inSubscribe
IRSA releases 27,300 cusecs of water with 37,700 cusecs inflow

The water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stands at 1,474.46 feet, while at Mangla Dam on the River Jhelum, it reaches 1,133.05 feet

By Monitoring Desk
landscape of dam with water falling

Islamabad: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) reported on Sunday that 27,300 cusecs of water were released from various rim stations, with a total inflow of 37,700 cusecs.

According to IRSA data, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1,474.46 feet, which is 76.03 feet above its dead level of 1,398 feet. The inflow and outflow at the dam were recorded at 15,600 cusecs and 6,000 cusecs, respectively.

At Mangla Dam on the River Jhelum, the water level reached 1,133.05 feet, 83.05 feet above its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow at Mangla were recorded at 4,800 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs, respectively.

Water releases at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur were recorded at 9,800 cusecs, 16,400 cusecs, 9,900 cusecs, and 1,000 cusecs, respectively. Additionally, 11,900 cusecs of water were released from River Kabul at Nowshera, while 5,500 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

