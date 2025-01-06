KP government rolls out Rs79,584m for development projects

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has achieved significant progress in utilizing its annual development funds, according to Advisor to the Chief Minister for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzammil Aslam.

He announced that 55.72% of the allocated funds for the first six months of the fiscal year 2024-25 have been utilized.

The province allocated Rs. 190 billion for the first half of the fiscal year, releasing Rs. 79.584 billion and utilizing Rs. 44.352 billion. Aslam provided further details, highlighting that Rs. 120 billion were allocated for the Annual Development Program (ADP) for settled districts, with Rs. 60.948 billion released and Rs. 33.467 billion utilized—55% of the total.

For the ADP Merged Districts, Rs. 30 billion were allocated, of which Rs. 8.719 billion were released and Rs. 5.115 billion spent, reflecting a 59% utilization rate. Additionally, under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP), Rs. 40 billion were earmarked, with Rs. 9.916 billion released and Rs. 5.769 billion utilized, marking 58% of the total.

Aslam emphasized the province’s commitment to ensuring efficient use of development funds to achieve its fiscal and regional goals.