Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SECP introduces detailed guidelines for mutual fund investment plans

These updates build on provisions added through amendments to the Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations, 2008

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has updated the regulatory framework for the mutual fund industry by introducing specific requirements for “Investment Plans.”

These updates build on provisions added through amendments to the Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations, 2008 (NBFC Regulations), according to a press release.

The framework sets governance standards, operational procedures, and secure investment guidelines to support retail participation in the mutual fund industry. The SECP developed the requirements in consultation with stakeholders, including the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP), to align with industry practices and compliance principles.

The new framework identifies eligible Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) categories for Asset Management Companies (AMCs) offering investment plans. These include fund of funds, fixed rate/return, sovereign income, asset allocation schemes, capital protected, and exchange-traded funds.

Operational guidelines cover the maximum number of investment plans, their duration, exposure limits, investment restrictions, and performance benchmarks. To enhance transparency, the framework specifies disclosures for fund of fund CIS and includes additional risk-related information.

It also provides guidelines for subscription timelines, NAV announcements, Total Expense Ratio, formation costs, and other charges. The framework aims to safeguard investors through structured protocols and clear operational procedures.

Previous article
Disney, Fox and Warner Bros to ask court to lift ban on their joint streaming service
Next article
Mohmand Dam on-track to be completed by 2026-27
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.