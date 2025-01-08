Sign inSubscribe
Ahsan directs preparing business plan for recently launched PakSat-MM1

By APP

ISLAMABAD, Jan 07 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) to prepare a comprehensive business plan for recently launched PakSat-MM1, the country’s first multi-mission satellite.

He passed these directives during a meeting with SUPARCO chairman Muhammad Yousaf Khan, who called on him here, a news release said.

The meeting focused on various key initiatives including the commercialization of the PakSat-MM1 satellite and advancements in agricultural monitoring technologies.

The minister emphasized the need to collaborate with the Ministry of Information Technology to formulate a detailed strategy for the satellite’s commercialization to maximize its benefits.

The SUPARCO chairman briefed the minister on the organization’s efforts in modern agricultural monitoring, which are helping farmers achieve improved crop yields.

Ahsan Iqbal directed SUPARCO officials to integrate their efforts with the Land Information and Management System to collect consolidated data.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening collaborations with other institutions to enhance the utility of satellite remote sensing and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) for improved business processes.

Additionally, the minister reiterated plans to organize a symposium later this month under the banner of “URAAN Pakistan” at the Institute of Space Technology.

The symposium, titled “Beyond the Stars, New Worlds Await”, aims to highlight emerging opportunities in space exploration and research.

