Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

“I would like the interest rate to be further reduced to 6%”: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif outlines vision for economic growth, export-led strategies, and reduced reliance on the IMF

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized the need for further reductions in Pakistan’s policy rate, stating that it could be slashed by an additional 8 percentage points despite the recent cut to 13%. 

“I would like the interest rate to be further reduced to 6%,” he said while addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The prime minister highlighted the government’s focus on transforming macroeconomic stability into sustained economic growth. 

He announced plans to engage financial experts from Karachi and other cities to create a unified strategy for achieving the country’s economic targets.

Shehbaz called for actionable proposals to drive export-led growth and capitalize on Pakistan’s natural resources. 

“Pakistan’s economy is back on its feet,” he said, while emphassing the need for future expansion. He added that the country is moving in the right direction despite ongoing challenges.

On the privatisation of state-owned entities, the premier assured a fully transparent process, citing the example of the ongoing privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Islamabad Airport.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to fulfilling International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions, the prime minister expressed hope that Pakistan would eventually outgrow its reliance on the global lender. 

“There will come a time when we can say goodbye to the IMF,” he stated.

During his visit to Karachi, Shehbaz stressed the vital role of the private sector in economic growth and called for increasing tax revenues to meet national targets. 

He lauded Karachi as the hub of Pakistan’s economy, symbolizing the country’s resurgence.

The prime minister also inaugurated the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Faceless Customs Assessment System, aimed at enhancing efficiency and transparency in customs clearance processes.

Previous article
IMF rejects Pakistan’s proposal to cut sales tax on electricity bills
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tourism

China expects record 9 billion trips during Lunar New Year travel

The travel rush, which starts on January 14, is expected to see people journey to and from their hometowns for the festivities

Trump considers national emergency for new tariff program

Japan cites national security in response to retail giant buyout bid

BYD brought hundreds of Chinese workers to Brazil on irregular visas, inspector says

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.