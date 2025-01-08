Sign inSubscribe
LESCO engages Rangers for crackdown on top defaulters, electricity thieves

Operation to initially target defaulters in Okara Circle; similar actions planned in Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Circles

By News Desk

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has sought assistance from Rangers to initiate a targeted operation against major electricity defaulters and thieves, according to a notification.

The operation will initially focus on the top 100 defaulters in the Okara Circle, particularly in border and remote villages, with Rangers supporting LESCO teams during the campaign.

Following the operation in Okara, similar actions are planned in Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Circles, areas identified for significant financial losses and high default rates.

LESCO has declared the issue as highly sensitive and instructed its officers to prepare and submit comprehensive lists of defaulters within two days. The collaboration with Rangers aims to bolster efforts in reducing electricity theft and improving the recovery of dues.

