Railways leases 14,893 acres of land to boost revenue

Pakistan Railways has leased out approximately 14,893 acres of its land to private individuals and government departments under an open competition policy to generate revenue.

State-run news agency APP reported, citing an official from the Ministry of Railways, that the leasing process is being conducted in accordance with the Pakistan Railway Property & Land Rules-2023, approved by the Federal Cabinet.

Of the total leased land, around 11,074 acres have been allocated to private individuals for agricultural, commercial, and stacking purposes through open competition. Meanwhile, 3,819 acres have been leased to various government departments.

Responding to a query, the official revealed that Pakistan Railways is actively working to reclaim about 13,972 acres of land, worth billions of rupees, which is currently under illegal occupation by private individuals and government departments across the country.

The breakdown of encroached land includes 5,809 acres in Punjab, 1,181 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,948 acres in Sindh, and 1,034 acres in Balochistan. Of the total, 769 acres are categorized as commercial, 3,309 acres as residential, 5,512 acres as agricultural, and 4,382 acres as other forms of encroachment.

To address the issue, Pakistan Railways has decided to intensify its nationwide anti-encroachment operations to recover its land from individuals, groups, and organizations that have used it for residential, commercial, or agricultural purposes for decades.

“Joint procedural orders have been issued to all Divisional Superintendents of Pakistan Railways to reclaim encroached land,” the official stated.

Anti-encroachment operations are being carried out by concerned divisions, with notices issued to encroachers under the Possession Ordinance of 1965, requiring them to vacate the land or structures within 14 days.

The official further added that Pakistan Railway Police, district administrations, and law enforcement agencies are being engaged to provide necessary support during these operations.