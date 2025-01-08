Starlink delegation meets IT minister to discuss licensing progress in Pakistan

A delegation from Starlink, leading global provider of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite internet services owned by Elon Musk, called on Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday to review progress on licensing the satellite-based internet provider in Pakistan, according to a news report.

The government aims to bridge the digital divide by expanding internet access to unconnected areas through satellite-based solutions.

Starlink has already registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), but the government is still finalising a regulatory framework for LEO satellite landing rights.

The latest development follows Elon Musk’s remarks on social media platform X, where he stated that Starlink is awaiting approval to begin operations in Pakistan.

However, a critical step for Starlink is obtaining regulatory approval from the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board, followed by an operational license from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Pakistan’s current internet infrastructure relies on 13 high-orbit satellites, with four providing communication services to TV channels licensed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

Regular internet slowdowns and throttling, particularly last year, prompted IT companies with international clients to adopt Starlink connections.

Shaza Fatima also chaired a meeting on developing a regulatory framework for LEO satellite operations in Pakistan. The meeting reviewed the progress on hiring consultants to draft the regulations, a process expected to conclude within weeks.

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites operate at altitudes between 300 and 500 kilometers, significantly closer than geosynchronous orbit (GSO) satellites at 3,600 kilometers, enabling direct internet service for individual and commercial users.

The minister emphasised the need for Pakistan to align its satellite technology policies with global standards to maximize the potential of these technologies for national development.

In a related development, Pakistan is also set to benefit from the 2Africa Submarine Cable System, which aims to significantly enhance internet speed and reliability. Facilitated by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) through Transworld Associates as the landing party, the cable is part of a global initiative involving Meta and Vodafone.

The 45,000-kilometre cable, equipped with state-of-the-art SDM1 technology and a capacity of 180 Tbps, will connect 46 locations across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Installation began on December 1, 2024, at Hawksbay, Karachi, with deep-sea laying planned to start in April 2025.

Once operational in Q4 2025, the system will provide Pakistan with 24 terabytes of bandwidth, significantly improving the performance of platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Currently, the country relies on approximately 8 terabytes of bandwidth from seven existing cables.

Pakistan, grappling with slow internet speeds and frequent disruptions, ranks 100th out of 111 countries in mobile internet speeds and 141st out of 158 countries in broadband speeds, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index. Download speeds stand at 20.61Mbps for mobile internet and 15.60Mbps for broadband.