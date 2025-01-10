Gas production begins from Takri-1 well in Sindh’s district Jamshoro

Gas production has commenced from the Takri-1 exploration well located in the Kotri North Block of District Jamshoro, Sindh.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

The Kotri North Joint Venture, comprising United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEPL) as the operator with a 50% working interest, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (40%), and Asia Resources Oil Limited (10%), disclosed the development.

PPL said that Takri-1 well is producing approximately 5.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas with a Flowing Wellhead Pressure (FWHP) of approximately 950 psig, at 32/64 inch choke size. Takri-1 gas is being processed at UEPL’s Aliabad Production Facility for onward supply to Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

This commissioning has added gas supplies to the national gas distribution network and will enable the energy sector to reduce the gap between supply and demand during the current energy crisis.

