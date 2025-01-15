PM orders 24-hour visa issuance for foreign businesspersons seeking services from Pakistani IT firms

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on the recommendation of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), ordered the issuance of visas within 24 hours for foreign businesspersons seeking services from Pakistani IT companies.

Chairing a meeting on the IT sector, the prime minister expressed satisfaction with the measures being taken to boost Information Technology (IT) exports to an ambitious target of $25 billion over the next five years. He directed the relevant authorities to further enhance IT infrastructure to achieve this goal.

The prime minister instructed the authorities to simplify the existing Right of Way rules to promote broadband expansion through fiber optic networks across the country. He emphasized the need to provide youth with internationally competitive IT training to enhance their job prospects abroad.

He directed facilitation of visa issuance for businesspersons interested in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector. He further called for the development of a strategy to market Pakistan’s IT sector on an international level.

During the meeting, he was briefed on efforts to increase IT exports, with steps being taken to ensure public access to smartphones, expand broadband services to underserved areas, and improve internet speeds.

The briefing revealed that the current number of 1.4 million freelancers in Pakistan would be increased to 2 million within the next two years. Additionally, by June 2025, over 300,000 individuals are expected to be trained under the DigiSkills program, with plans to raise this number to 900,000 within the following two years.

Consultations on the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy are ongoing and the policy is expected to be presented for approval next month.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and senior officials from relevant institutions.