CEO Jazz joins VEON’s group executive committee

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz and Chairman of Mobilink Microfinance Bank, has joined the Group Executive Committee (GEC) of VEON in addition to his current responsibilities of heading all VEON businesses in Pakistan.

His appointment to the GEC further strengthens VEON’s strategic alignment to its markets.

VEON, the largest Nasdaq-listed company with its headquarters in Dubai, is a global digital operator providing integrated connectivity and digital services across six countries.

Commenting on the appointment, VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu said: “I’m delighted to welcome Aamir to the GEC. Aamir, who has transformed our financial services in Pakistan into a game-changer for the country, will bring in the experience of our Pakistan operations as the Group sponsor of our financial services businesses. I look forward to working with him in his new role as VEON delivers on its ambitious growth agenda for all of its stakeholders.”

Aamir Ibrahim, on the occasion, said: “I am honored to join VEON’s Group Executive Committee and share Pakistan’s expertise—particularly from the financial services sector—to drive meaningful change in some of the world’s most dynamic markets. Financial inclusion has the potential to unlock opportunities for millions and create a lasting impact, as demonstrated by JazzCash, which has become Pakistan’s largest and most transformative financial services platform, serving over 44 million customers. I look forward to contributing to this mission as VEON remains committed to transforming lives by empowering the underserved and turning opportunities in emerging markets into sustainable, inclusive growth for all.”

With over 30 years of global experience spanning automotive, telecom, and digital finance industries, Aamir Ibrahim has played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s digital transformation.

Since assuming leadership at Jazz and Mobilink Microfinance Bank in July 2016, Aamir has driven significant advancements, maintaining Jazz’s position as Pakistan’s leading digital operator, serving over 100 million customers across various platforms telecom, banking, entertainment, etc., and overseeing investments exceeding USD 10.8 billion.

He was also conferred with Pakistan’s highest civilian award Hilal-e-Imtiaz, in recognition of his profound contributions to the country’s telecommunications and digital financial sectors.