British HC calls on Planning minister; Pak-UK ongoing, future collaboration discussed

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott Saturday called on Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal and discussed ongoing and future collaborations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal reflected on the Vision-2025 initiative which served as a strategic roadmap for Pakistan’s economic and social development, a news release said.

He also highlighted efforts to eradicate basic education deprivation through public-private partnerships, provincial cooperation to enhance capacity in education, health, and human resources, besides significant budget increases for higher education.

The minister said that the government was committed to modernizing the higher education curriculum and skilling university students.

Jane Marriott congratulated Ahsan Iqbal and commended the efforts of his entire team for preparing Uraan Pakistan National Economic Transformation Plan to address key economic challenges through the targeted framework of 5Es.

Ahsan Iqbal said the economic strategy was aimed at rejuvenating Pakistan’s economy, promoting sustainable development, and driving inclusive growth.

He stressed on the importance of the five critical areas that the strategy aimed to address including exports, e-Pakistan, environment and climate change, energy and infrastructure, equity and empowerment.

He also emphasised the crucial importance of financial sector in promoting export growth, enhancing agricultural exports, fostering industrial development, and advancing critical areas such as IT, services, mining, workforce export, the blue economy and innovation.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to fostering stronger ties and collaborative efforts for mutual growth and development.