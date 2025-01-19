Sign inSubscribe
OGRA enforces stringent safety standards for manufacturing of LPG bowsers

By Monitoring Desk

A high-level meeting with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) bowsers, storage tanks, and bullet manufacturers was convened today at the Regional Office of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in Lahore.

The meeting was chaired by Zain Ul Abideen, Member Oil, OGRA, and attended by senior directors and officers from the LPG and Enforcement departments.

During the meeting, the authorized manufacturers of LPG bowzers were directed to ensure compliance with critical safety standards, emphasizing that no LPG bowzer should be manufactured with a capacity exceeding 30 metric tons, exclusive of the 15 percent allowance.

Manufacturers were further instructed to adhere strictly to established safety regulations to mitigate risks and ensure the safe handling and transportation of LPG.

OGRA officials disclosed that the requisite data provided by manufacturers is currently under examination and analysis to verify compliance with manufacturing standards. In addition, the Authority’s Enforcement teams are planning inspections of all manufacturing units to ensure adherence to safety protocols.

The Authority reiterated its commitment to cracking down on unauthorized and illegal manufacturers, in collaboration with local administrations, to eliminate unsafe practices in the industry.

Zain Ul Abideen emphasized that regular monitoring and evaluation will be conducted to ensure sustained progress and the highest safety standards across the LPG manufacturing sector. These efforts reflect OGRA’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding public safety and maintaining regulatory compliance within the industry.

