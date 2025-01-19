Punjab offers opportunities in robotics and AI to Japanese investors

Lahore: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday assured Japanese investors of full facilities and protection to enhance economic cooperation between Pakistan and Japan.

“We want to cooperate with Japan in agriculture, minerals, IT, AI, robotics, and energy,” Maryam said during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Akamatsu Shuichi. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations, trade, and investment in key sectors. “Pakistan holds in high esteem its relations with Japan,” she added.

She acknowledged Japan’s assistance during the 2022 floods, “There are deep friendly relations between the two countries. Japan has always supported Pakistan in difficult times, and we are grateful to the government and people of Japan.”

The chief minister also commended Japan’s development projects and public welfare initiatives and invited Japanese businessmen to invest in Punjab.

Ambassador Akamatsu praised the public welfare agenda pursued by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said, “We value the progress made in Punjab and look forward to enhancing collaboration.” He also invited the chief minister to visit Japan, which she accepted with thanks.